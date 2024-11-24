Bihar Congress Blasts BJP Over Adani Scandal Allegations

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar Congress president, has accused top leaders of the BJP of acting as 'spokespersons' for the Adani Group. The company is under scrutiny following allegations of bribery and fraud in the US.

Singh aired these accusations while speaking to journalists during a state Congress demonstration demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations. He reiterated Rahul Gandhi's previous critiques of Gautam Adani's unethical business practices, now seemingly validated by a US-based scandal.

The accusations have intensified as Singh and fellow Congress leaders decried the Modi government's alleged protection of Adani. The scandal involves claims that the business mogul offered a large bribe to secure favorable solar power deals, a charge the Adani Group denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)