Iran Seeks Diplomatic Resolution Amid Nuclear Tensions
Iran will engage in negotiations with European powers on November 29 regarding its nuclear program, following a U.N. resolution against Tehran. This diplomatic effort aims to address regional issues and potential nuclear agreements ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's term.
Iran is set to meet with three European powers on November 29 to discuss its controversial nuclear program, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry. This announcement follows a resolution by the U.N. atomic watchdog condemning Tehran's nuclear activities.
The meeting comes as Iran reacts defiantly to the resolution, taking measures such as activating advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges. The diplomatic discussion is scheduled to be held in Geneva, as reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency, with President Masoud Pezeshkian seeking to resolve the nuclear deadlock before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed the participation of deputy foreign ministers from Iran, France, Germany, and Britain. The talks will cover regional matters, including Palestine and Lebanon, alongside the nuclear dossier. Although the 2015 nuclear pact was abandoned by Trump's administration in 2018, efforts are underway to revive negotiations before potential consequences escalate further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
