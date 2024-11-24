Left Menu

Iran Seeks Diplomatic Resolution Amid Nuclear Tensions

Iran will engage in negotiations with European powers on November 29 regarding its nuclear program, following a U.N. resolution against Tehran. This diplomatic effort aims to address regional issues and potential nuclear agreements ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:07 IST
Iran Seeks Diplomatic Resolution Amid Nuclear Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is set to meet with three European powers on November 29 to discuss its controversial nuclear program, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry. This announcement follows a resolution by the U.N. atomic watchdog condemning Tehran's nuclear activities.

The meeting comes as Iran reacts defiantly to the resolution, taking measures such as activating advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges. The diplomatic discussion is scheduled to be held in Geneva, as reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency, with President Masoud Pezeshkian seeking to resolve the nuclear deadlock before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed the participation of deputy foreign ministers from Iran, France, Germany, and Britain. The talks will cover regional matters, including Palestine and Lebanon, alongside the nuclear dossier. Although the 2015 nuclear pact was abandoned by Trump's administration in 2018, efforts are underway to revive negotiations before potential consequences escalate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024