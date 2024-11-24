Left Menu

Supriya Sule's Vision for a Progressive Maharashtra Amid Electoral Setback

Supriya Sule, a senior leader of the NCP (SP), addressed the party's performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite only securing ten seats, Sule emphasized the party’s commitment to creating an inclusive Maharashtra and carrying forward the ideals of eminent leaders. She pledged continued dedication to societal welfare.

Updated: 24-11-2024 20:56 IST
Despite a challenging electoral outcome, Supriya Sule, senior NCP (SP) leader, reaffirmed the party's dedication to fostering an inclusive, progressive Maharashtra. Winning only ten assembly seats, Sule highlighted the importance of accepting the people's mandate and promised a future grounded in hard work and core values.

The party's alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed only 46 of 288 seats, prompting Sule to call for introspection and renewal. She asserted the party would strive for the welfare of marginalized groups, inspired by the principles of historic figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Ambedkar.

Encouragingly, Sule extended gratitude to supporters while acknowledging the comprehensive victory of the ruling Mahayuti coalition led by BJP. She upheld the hope of contributing to a dream-fulfilling Maharashtra, leveraging a united front and steadfast resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

