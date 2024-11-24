Left Menu

Kerala's By-Election Triumph: LDF's Remarkable Victory Amidst UDF's Challenges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) success in recent bypolls against the Congress-led UDF's campaign. Despite opposition alliances, LDF garnered significant victories in Chelakkara and improved their vote share in Palakkad, highlighting strong public support for the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:14 IST
Kerala's By-Election Triumph: LDF's Remarkable Victory Amidst UDF's Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed satisfaction over the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) performance in the recent bypolls, despite facing a challenging campaign from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Addressing a crowd, Vijayan highlighted the LDF's significant win in the Chelakkara assembly constituency and its increased vote share in Palakkad. This comes amidst opposition accusations of the UDF collaborating with communal groups to tip the election scales.

The Chief Minister's remarks underscore the public's strong support for the LDF, as evidenced by the retention of Chelakkara and Palakkad seats and the Congress's thumping win in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024