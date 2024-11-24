Kerala's By-Election Triumph: LDF's Remarkable Victory Amidst UDF's Challenges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed satisfaction over the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) performance in the recent bypolls, despite facing a challenging campaign from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Addressing a crowd, Vijayan highlighted the LDF's significant win in the Chelakkara assembly constituency and its increased vote share in Palakkad. This comes amidst opposition accusations of the UDF collaborating with communal groups to tip the election scales.

The Chief Minister's remarks underscore the public's strong support for the LDF, as evidenced by the retention of Chelakkara and Palakkad seats and the Congress's thumping win in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)