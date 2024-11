BJP's Strategic Gains in Assam Amidst Minority Voters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated BJP's dedication to minority voters without engaging in appeasement politics, citing recent electoral successes in Karimganj and Samaguri as evidence of this approach's effectiveness.

Sarma announced that the BJP has a strategic roadmap for the 2026 assembly elections, targeting minority-dominated seats while maintaining their policy of 'appeasement to none, justice to all.'

The Chief Minister also highlighted the advantage gained by AIUDF's non-participation in Samaguri, attributing BJP's victory to this factor, while expressing gratitude for the public's support in the recent by-elections.

