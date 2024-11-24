AIADMK Pays Tribute to Janaki Ramachandran's Legacy

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu commemorated the birth centenary of Janaki Ramachandran, the state's first woman Chief Minister and wife of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran. The event, led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, was attended by several leaders and celebrities such as actor Rajinikanth and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant.

Janaki Ramachandran, a former actor, became Chief Minister in January 1988 following MGR's death and was pivotal in reuniting the party after it split into factions. However, she later handed over the leadership to J Jayalalithaa in 1989, recognizing her capability to lead.

Speakers at the event recalled Janaki's contributions to AIADMK, including her support during MGR's challenges and her role in donating the building housing the AIADMK headquarters. Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed confidence in the party's future success and took a swipe at the ruling DMK, labeling it a 'family party'.

