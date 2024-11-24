Left Menu

AIADMK Pays Tribute to Janaki Ramachandran's Legacy

The AIADMK celebrated the birth centenary of Janaki Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu's first female Chief Minister and wife of MGR. Prominent figures, including Edappadi K Palaniswami and Rajinikanth, honored her legacy in uniting the party and her contributions to AIADMK's historical journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:02 IST
AIADMK Pays Tribute to Janaki Ramachandran's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu commemorated the birth centenary of Janaki Ramachandran, the state's first woman Chief Minister and wife of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran. The event, led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, was attended by several leaders and celebrities such as actor Rajinikanth and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant.

Janaki Ramachandran, a former actor, became Chief Minister in January 1988 following MGR's death and was pivotal in reuniting the party after it split into factions. However, she later handed over the leadership to J Jayalalithaa in 1989, recognizing her capability to lead.

Speakers at the event recalled Janaki's contributions to AIADMK, including her support during MGR's challenges and her role in donating the building housing the AIADMK headquarters. Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed confidence in the party's future success and took a swipe at the ruling DMK, labeling it a 'family party'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024