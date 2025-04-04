Left Menu

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Set to Dazzle Audiences This August

The much-anticipated Rajinikanth film 'Coolie' is scheduled for release on August 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the star-studded cast includes Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Pooja Hegde. With music by Anirudh, 'Coolie' promises to be an exhilarating action entertainer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:30 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited film 'Coolie' is slated for release on August 14, producers announced on Friday. The buzz around this project continues to build among fans.

'Coolie' is helmed by acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj and features an impressive ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Pooja Hegde, promising compelling performances.

Sun Pictures, the production company behind the film, confirmed the worldwide release date via social media, with music composed by Anirudh. The film is poised to be an action-packed cinematic experience for audiences around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

