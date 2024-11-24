Nawrocki Faces Trzaskowski in Pivotal Polish Presidential Race

In a strategic move, Poland's nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) has nominated Karol Nawrocki, a historian, as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election. This decision follows a challenging period for PiS, which saw the party lose parliamentary control to a pro-European coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Nawrocki, who currently serves as the head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, is set to face off against Tusk's pick, progressive Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. The election outcome is crucial for the current government's attempt to reverse a contentious judicial reform initiated by PiS, which the European Union claims undermines democratic principles.

Nawrocki's candidacy comes with a complex backdrop, as he has been involved in promoting a patriotic narrative of Poland's history that has faced criticism and legal challenges. As director of the World War Two Museum in Gdansk, he revised the main exhibition to highlight Polish suffering during the Holocaust, a move that sparked lawsuits from the museum's originators amid a broader debate on Poland's historical narrative.

