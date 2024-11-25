Tense Run-Off Looms in Romanian Presidential Race
Romania's presidential election remains unresolved, with Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu and independent Calin Georgescu tied at approximately 22.1% after 80% of votes counted. The race heads towards a potential run-off on December 8, though final results could reshuffle contenders once international ballots are tallied.
- Country:
- Romania
Romania's political landscape hangs in balance as preliminary results from the presidential election show a dead heat between Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and hard-right independent Calin Georgescu, both securing around 22.1% of votes.
The electoral bureau data, with 80% of the votes counted, suggests a definitive outcome remains elusive, setting the stage for a potential December 8 run-off between the two leading candidates.
Experts caution that the final list for the second round could alter significantly, given that votes from Romania's major cities and the diaspora will be counted later, potentially influencing the electoral dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahama Leads in Polls for Ghana's Key Presidential Race
Olympic Boxer Withdraws From Presidential Race Amidst Racism and Sexism
Nawrocki Faces Trzaskowski in Pivotal Polish Presidential Race
Tight Presidential Race in Romania: Exit Polls Show Close Contest
Ciolacu Leads Romanian Presidential Race Amidst Tight Competition