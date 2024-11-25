Left Menu

Tense Run-Off Looms in Romanian Presidential Race

Romania's presidential election remains unresolved, with Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu and independent Calin Georgescu tied at approximately 22.1% after 80% of votes counted. The race heads towards a potential run-off on December 8, though final results could reshuffle contenders once international ballots are tallied.

Updated: 25-11-2024 03:22 IST
Romania's political landscape hangs in balance as preliminary results from the presidential election show a dead heat between Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and hard-right independent Calin Georgescu, both securing around 22.1% of votes.

The electoral bureau data, with 80% of the votes counted, suggests a definitive outcome remains elusive, setting the stage for a potential December 8 run-off between the two leading candidates.

Experts caution that the final list for the second round could alter significantly, given that votes from Romania's major cities and the diaspora will be counted later, potentially influencing the electoral dynamics.

