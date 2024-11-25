Tense Run-Off Looms in Romanian Presidential Race

Romania's political landscape hangs in balance as preliminary results from the presidential election show a dead heat between Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and hard-right independent Calin Georgescu, both securing around 22.1% of votes.

The electoral bureau data, with 80% of the votes counted, suggests a definitive outcome remains elusive, setting the stage for a potential December 8 run-off between the two leading candidates.

Experts caution that the final list for the second round could alter significantly, given that votes from Romania's major cities and the diaspora will be counted later, potentially influencing the electoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)