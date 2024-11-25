Uruguay's Presidential Runoff: A Battle of Conservatism and Progressive Change

Uruguayans went to the polls Sunday in a crucial presidential runoff, with conservative and progressive forces battling for the nation's top seat. The election, characterized by stark voter indecision, follows neither candidate securing a majority in the initial round.

Incumbent party candidate Álvaro Delgado and Broad Front's Yamandú Orsi are neck and neck, polling institutes reveal, with nearly 10% of voters yet to make up their minds. Despite lackluster campaigns, the race addresses significant issues like crime rates and economic strategy in a country known for political stability.

Delgado seeks to extend current President Lacalle Pou's conservative governance, while Orsi channels former President José Mujica's legacy, focusing on social reforms and stability. Both candidates offer mutual cooperation, setting a tone of unity post-election.

