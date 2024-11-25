Yamandu Orsi Claims Uruguay's Presidential Throne with Modern Left Approach

Center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi emerged victorious in Uruguay's presidential election, securing 49.81% of the vote in a closely contested runoff against conservative Alvaro Delgado, who garnered 45.90%. Official results confirmed Orsi's win as pollsters had anticipated a tight race in this year's significant electoral events globally.

Speaking to supporters in Montevideo, Orsi expressed optimism about Uruguay's future, emphasizing his commitment to fostering national dialogue and pursuing policies favoring equality and fraternity. As a former mayor of Canelones, Orsi plans to attract investors, avoid tax hikes, and collaborates with Europe against drug trafficking.

Orsi's victory was acknowledged by the Organization of American States and regional nations, including congratulatory gestures from Delgado and current president Luis Lacalle Pou. Despite different political affiliations, both sides pledged cooperation, highlighting Uruguay's political stability amid global electoral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)