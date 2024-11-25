Eknath Shinde's Leadership Confirmed as Shiv Sena Embraces Triumph

Eknath Shinde has been unanimously elected as the legislative party leader of Shiv Sena in a decisive meeting held in Mumbai. This development follows the remarkable success of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, where they claimed victory in 230 out of the 288 seats contested.

During the vital assembly, prominent Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant tabled and supported the resolution to appoint Shinde. Samant announced that the party has entrusted Shinde with full control over the formation of the cabinet and subsequent swearing-in processes. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde was also endorsed by the newly elected MLAs.

The BJP-led coalition, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena, delivered an impressive electoral win, significantly outperforming rivals. In recognition of their backing, CM Shinde has committed to enhancing the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' welfare scheme as a token of appreciation for the electorate's support.

