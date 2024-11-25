Left Menu

Tragedy in Laos: Methanol Poisoning Claims Lives of Tourists

A New Zealand citizen returns home after being poisoned by methanol in Laos. The incident claimed six lives, including tourists from Denmark, Australia, Britain, and the U.S. Authorities pledge to prosecute those responsible. A GoFundMe campaign supports impacted families. Governments issue warnings about contaminated alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A New Zealand national who was poisoned after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has safely returned home, as officials from Laos vow to prosecute those responsible for the incident that killed six tourists.

The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok provided assistance to the citizen who was reportedly poisoned with methanol. The individual, whose details remain undisclosed, has returned home, according to the New Zealand foreign ministry.

Among the victims were two Danes, two Australians, a Briton, and an American, all of whom died from methanol poisoning after visiting Vang Vieng, a popular tourist destination. Mark Jones, father of 19-year-old Australian Bianca, called for stricter measures to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing the need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

