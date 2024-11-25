Tragedy in Laos: Methanol Poisoning Claims Lives of Tourists

A New Zealand national who was poisoned after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has safely returned home, as officials from Laos vow to prosecute those responsible for the incident that killed six tourists.

The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok provided assistance to the citizen who was reportedly poisoned with methanol. The individual, whose details remain undisclosed, has returned home, according to the New Zealand foreign ministry.

Among the victims were two Danes, two Australians, a Briton, and an American, all of whom died from methanol poisoning after visiting Vang Vieng, a popular tourist destination. Mark Jones, father of 19-year-old Australian Bianca, called for stricter measures to prevent future tragedies, emphasizing the need for change.

