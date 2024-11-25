Left Menu

Political Storm: MPs Push for Adani Indictment Probe During Winter Session

Ahead of the winter session, Congress MP Manish Tewari and others are seeking adjournment motions to discuss allegations against Gautam Adani's conglomerate in the US for bribery and fraud. The demand includes forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee to ensure transparency and integrity in regulatory processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:38 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manish Tewari, following Manickam Tagore, has written to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, signaling his intention to introduce an adjournment motion. This motion aims to spur discussion on Gautam Adani's indictment over alleged 'bribery and fraud' in a case brought by the United States.

Tewari has urged the Lok Sabha secretariat to suspend routine proceedings, highlighting the urgent need to discuss how these indictments impact India's status as a business destination and the robustness of its regulatory systems. Notably, Congress MP KC Venugopal has also called for an adjournment to propose an investigation via a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Adding pressure, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has issued a Suspension of Business Notice. Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi plans to address an unrelated but pressing issue concerning the killing of three youths in Uttar Pradesh, urging a discussion on police actions during protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

