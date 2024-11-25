Left Menu

Shivaji Patil Joins Hands with BJP: A Political Alliance Unveiled

Shivaji Patil, an independent MLA-designate from Maharashtra, has pledged his unconditional support to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Despite initially seeking a BJP ticket, Patil triumphed as an independent candidate. This alliance strengthens BJP's position after the recent state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:37 IST
Shivaji Patil Joins Hands with BJP: A Political Alliance Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is witnessing a new alliance as Shivaji Patil, an independent MLA-designate, has declared his unconditional support for the ruling BJP. Patil, who initially wanted to contest on a BJP ticket from the Chandgad seat, won as an independent candidate.

In a strategic move, Patil met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Sunday to officially announce his allegiance. During their meeting, Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for Patil's support by presenting him with a shawl.

This development comes on the heels of the Mahayuti alliance's substantial victory in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. Fadnavis, now a key figure in the state political arena, is a front-runner for the chief ministerial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024