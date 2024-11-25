Shivaji Patil Joins Hands with BJP: A Political Alliance Unveiled

Maharashtra's political landscape is witnessing a new alliance as Shivaji Patil, an independent MLA-designate, has declared his unconditional support for the ruling BJP. Patil, who initially wanted to contest on a BJP ticket from the Chandgad seat, won as an independent candidate.

In a strategic move, Patil met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late Sunday to officially announce his allegiance. During their meeting, Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for Patil's support by presenting him with a shawl.

This development comes on the heels of the Mahayuti alliance's substantial victory in the state elections, securing 230 out of 288 assembly seats. Fadnavis, now a key figure in the state political arena, is a front-runner for the chief ministerial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)