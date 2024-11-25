Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP's Polarization Tactics

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the RJD, has openly accused the BJP of fomenting communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh, a state governed by its leader Yogi Adityanath.

He alleges that the incident in Sambhal district is part of BJP's strategy to polarize the nation, diverting attention from growth and progress.

Responding to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh's remarks, Yadav criticized the BJP's influence, underscoring that his party had always respected minorities, setting up ministries for minority affairs during its governance.

