Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP's Polarization Tactics

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav blames BJP for communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the party of polarizing voters nationwide. He criticizes the Adityanath government for undermining the rule of law and denounces Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh's remarks about Muslim voters as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:38 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the RJD, has openly accused the BJP of fomenting communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh, a state governed by its leader Yogi Adityanath.

He alleges that the incident in Sambhal district is part of BJP's strategy to polarize the nation, diverting attention from growth and progress.

Responding to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh's remarks, Yadav criticized the BJP's influence, underscoring that his party had always respected minorities, setting up ministries for minority affairs during its governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

