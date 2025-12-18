Nitin Nabin Resigns from Bihar Cabinet for BJP Role
Nitin Nabin has resigned from his ministerial position in Nitish Kumar's Bihar cabinet following his appointment as BJP national working president. His previous portfolios, urban development and road construction, have been reassigned to Vijay Kumar Sinha and Dilip Jaiswal, respectively. Nabin is a five-time MLA from Bankipur.
Nitin Nabin, the newly-appointed BJP national working president, has officially resigned from his roles in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, as per a notification issued by the Bihar state government on Thursday.
Nabin, who previously oversaw significant portfolios such as road construction, and urban development and housing, was moved to the party position on December 14. The cabinet notification declared that he ceased being a minister effective December 16.
According to the latest official update, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha will now handle the urban development and housing portfolio, while the road construction department will be managed by Dilip Jaiswal. Nabin, representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency, has a history as a five-time MLA and has served twice as a minister in Bihar.
