Left Menu

Nitin Nabin Resigns from Bihar Cabinet for BJP Role

Nitin Nabin has resigned from his ministerial position in Nitish Kumar's Bihar cabinet following his appointment as BJP national working president. His previous portfolios, urban development and road construction, have been reassigned to Vijay Kumar Sinha and Dilip Jaiswal, respectively. Nabin is a five-time MLA from Bankipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:19 IST
Nitin Nabin Resigns from Bihar Cabinet for BJP Role
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the newly-appointed BJP national working president, has officially resigned from his roles in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, as per a notification issued by the Bihar state government on Thursday.

Nabin, who previously oversaw significant portfolios such as road construction, and urban development and housing, was moved to the party position on December 14. The cabinet notification declared that he ceased being a minister effective December 16.

According to the latest official update, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha will now handle the urban development and housing portfolio, while the road construction department will be managed by Dilip Jaiswal. Nabin, representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency, has a history as a five-time MLA and has served twice as a minister in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025