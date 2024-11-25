Support Slips: Fine Gael's Struggles Ahead of Election

In a surprising turn of events, the Fine Gael party, led by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, has witnessed a sharp decline in voter support, as revealed by one of the final opinion polls ahead of Friday's general election. The poll shows the party's backing has slipped to 19%, a notable drop from 25%.

This decline is partly attributed to a series of campaign blunders, most notably involving a viral video of Harris walking away from a complaining care worker. This incident forced Harris to issue a public apology, though the poll was conducted before the apology could impact public opinion.

With Fine Gael slipping to third place, the formation of a coalition government appears imminent. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who both ruled out partnering with opposition party Sinn Fein, remain the most likely collaborators for governance. Another recent poll also reflected this drop, with Fine Gael at 22% and both Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein at 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)