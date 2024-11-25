Political Storm Erupts in Philippines: Assassination Threats Ignite Tensions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos declared his determination to combat reckless threats against him, following Vice President Sara Duterte's revelation of an assassination plot should she be killed. Despite not naming Duterte, Marcos condemned these threats as criminal plans that must not be ignored.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, claimed to have made arrangements for Marcos' assassination in case of her demise, responding during an online press conference. This comes amid rising tensions following the dissolution of their political alliance when Marcos won the 2022 election decisively.

Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres stressed the seriousness of Duterte's threat, which could set a dire precedent. Meanwhile, legislative inquiries continue into Duterte's alleged misuse of funds, with a summons impending for legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)