Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Leads SPD into Snap Election

Germany's Social Democrats have officially selected Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the snap election. This decision arrives after Defence Minister Boris Pistorius declined the candidacy, ending weeks of speculation about potential leadership changes within the SPD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:50 IST
Chancellor Scholz Leads SPD into Snap Election
Chancellor
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have firmly backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the upcoming snap election, providing him with an opportunity to secure a second term, as reported by NTV.

The decision comes on the heels of an announcement by the popular Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, who declared last Thursday his unavailability for the candidacy. This announcement effectively put an end to speculative discussions that Pistorius might lead the SPD into the election race instead of Scholz.

With Scholz at the helm, the SPD aims to capitalize on his current leadership and steer the party through the electoral challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024