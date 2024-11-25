Chancellor Scholz Leads SPD into Snap Election

Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) have firmly backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the upcoming snap election, providing him with an opportunity to secure a second term, as reported by NTV.

The decision comes on the heels of an announcement by the popular Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, who declared last Thursday his unavailability for the candidacy. This announcement effectively put an end to speculative discussions that Pistorius might lead the SPD into the election race instead of Scholz.

With Scholz at the helm, the SPD aims to capitalize on his current leadership and steer the party through the electoral challenges ahead.

