Mahayuti's Significant Gains in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Mahayuti coalition achieved a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, securing 21 of 29 Scheduled Caste-reserved seats and 21 of 24 Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats. The results, announced on November 23, underscore the alliance's electoral strength.

The ruling alliance's success comes on the heels of their campaign counter to the NDA's supposed goal of winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to alter the Constitution and end caste-based reservations—claims that have fueled intense political debate.

Among the ST-reserved seats, the BJP won 10, Shiv Sena secured six, and the NCP took five. Similarly, in SC-reserved constituencies, the BJP bagged nine seats, Shiv Sena five, and the NCP six. The MVA, including Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), managed eight SC-reserved wins.

