Mahayuti's Significant Gains in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
The Mahayuti alliance won 21 Scheduled Caste-reserved and 21 Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. This victory follows their campaign focus on countering the NDA's perceived constitutional goals. The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP were key contributors to this victory.
The Mahayuti coalition achieved a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, securing 21 of 29 Scheduled Caste-reserved seats and 21 of 24 Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats. The results, announced on November 23, underscore the alliance's electoral strength.
The ruling alliance's success comes on the heels of their campaign counter to the NDA's supposed goal of winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha to alter the Constitution and end caste-based reservations—claims that have fueled intense political debate.
Among the ST-reserved seats, the BJP won 10, Shiv Sena secured six, and the NCP took five. Similarly, in SC-reserved constituencies, the BJP bagged nine seats, Shiv Sena five, and the NCP six. The MVA, including Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), managed eight SC-reserved wins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
