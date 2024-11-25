Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Enhanced Security Measures

The Uttar Pradesh government is meticulously preparing for Mahakumbh 2025, anticipating a turnout of 45 crore devotees. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, a comprehensive plan prioritizing safety and ease for pilgrims has been crafted. Key features include a three-tier security system and a dedicated Water Police force to ensure safety at Sangam.

In a concerted effort to safeguard the event, advanced security enhancements such as deep barricading and safety nets have been installed from Saraswati Ghat to Sangam Ghat. The Kila Police Water Unit is rigorously inspecting boats, ensuring they meet safety standards before allowing them into the water, as confirmed by Janardan Prasad Sahni.

Aerial preparations are ongoing, with additional security measures at Arail, Jhusi, Phaphamau, and Someshwar ghats. A strategic three-tier security plan involving PAC, SDRF, and NDRF teams will manage crowd control and safety, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees. CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to minimize inconvenience and ensure thorough inspections before opening ghats.

