Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Enhanced Security Measures

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has unveiled a robust plan for Mahakumbh 2025, focusing on security and facilitation for an anticipated 45 crore devotees. Key measures include a three-tier security system, dedicated Water Police, and advanced safety arrangements across various ghats, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is meticulously preparing for Mahakumbh 2025, anticipating a turnout of 45 crore devotees. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, a comprehensive plan prioritizing safety and ease for pilgrims has been crafted. Key features include a three-tier security system and a dedicated Water Police force to ensure safety at Sangam.

In a concerted effort to safeguard the event, advanced security enhancements such as deep barricading and safety nets have been installed from Saraswati Ghat to Sangam Ghat. The Kila Police Water Unit is rigorously inspecting boats, ensuring they meet safety standards before allowing them into the water, as confirmed by Janardan Prasad Sahni.

Aerial preparations are ongoing, with additional security measures at Arail, Jhusi, Phaphamau, and Someshwar ghats. A strategic three-tier security plan involving PAC, SDRF, and NDRF teams will manage crowd control and safety, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees. CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to minimize inconvenience and ensure thorough inspections before opening ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

