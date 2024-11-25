CPI(M) Intensifies Allegations Against UDF in Kerala Bypoll Controversy

The CPI(M) in Kerala has intensified its criticism of the Congress-led UDF concerning the alleged involvement of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in their victory in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

The Left party's remarks come after UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil secured the seat with a significant margin. CPI(M) alleges the SDPI played a pivotal role in this victory, which could be a warning to secular Kerala.

Despite repeated media inquiries, UDF leaders have not refuted these claims, raising concerns about communal forces influencing political victories in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)