CPI(M) Intensifies Allegations Against UDF in Kerala Bypoll Controversy
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala criticized the Congress-led UDF over the alleged role of the SDPI in their Palakkad Assembly bypoll win. Despite claims, UDF leaders have yet to refute SDPI's involvement. CPI(M) warned this collaboration is a threat to secular Kerala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:44 IST
- India
The CPI(M) in Kerala has intensified its criticism of the Congress-led UDF concerning the alleged involvement of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in their victory in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll.
The Left party's remarks come after UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil secured the seat with a significant margin. CPI(M) alleges the SDPI played a pivotal role in this victory, which could be a warning to secular Kerala.
Despite repeated media inquiries, UDF leaders have not refuted these claims, raising concerns about communal forces influencing political victories in the state.
