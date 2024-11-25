Delhi's Pension Pledge: AAP vs BJP in Electoral Showdown
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced 80,000 more Delhiites are eligible for old-age pensions, totaling 5.3 lakh beneficiaries. The BJP countered with a promise of comprehensive pension coverage if elected. The issue sparks political tensions as both parties prepare for upcoming elections in the national capital.
Pension reforms in Delhi took center stage as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal unveiled an increase of 80,000 eligible beneficiaries, raising the total to 5.3 lakh senior citizens. This move comes ahead of the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections next year.
In response, the BJP pledged full pension coverage for all elderly people if they are elected to power, igniting a political debate. They criticized AAP's current scheme, highlighting gaps in coverage and deeming the announcement a "political sham."
The rivalry intensified as statistics on Delhi's pension rates, touted as the country's highest, were compared to states under BJP rule. As the electoral battle heats up, pension promises become a poignant campaign issue.
