TMC Reshuffles Leadership: Abhishek Banerjee Takes Center Stage

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has implemented a significant leadership reshuffle, creating disciplinary committees and appointing veteran members to key roles. Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary, has been named the party's national spokesperson as TMC aims to enhance its national presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has undergone a major leadership reshuffle, spearheaded by party chief Mamata Banerjee. By establishing several disciplinary committees and reallocating responsibilities among veteran loyalists, the TMC seeks to bolster its strategic direction with seasoned leadership.

In this strategic shift, Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent figure within the party and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, has been appointed as the spokesperson for national affairs. His new role underscores the party's ambitions to amplify its presence on the national stage. Moreover, five veteran leaders have been inducted into the party's influential working committee, signaling an embrace of experienced leadership.

The reshuffle is part of a broader effort to strengthen regional representation and grassroots connections across West Bengal. Several leaders have been assigned specific regional responsibilities to ensure local issues are addressed effectively, aiming to engage more deeply with the public through new campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

