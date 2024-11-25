Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: The Race for Leadership

The political landscape in Maharashtra remains tumultuous as the formation of a new government faces delays. Despite the BJP-led coalition's overwhelming win in the assembly elections, differences over leadership have caused a standstill.

The Shiv Sena is adamant that Eknath Shinde should continue as Chief Minister, citing the leadership model seen in Bihar with Nitish Kumar. In contrast, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar supports Devendra Fadnavis, arguing that he is the best candidate for the role.

The Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has secured 230 out of 288 seats. BJP leader Raosaheb Danve announced plans to hold a party meeting soon, emphasizing the BJP's interest in the Chief Minister position. Meanwhile, an official clarified that the transition to the 15th assembly is underway, negating the possibility of Presidential Rule at this stage.

