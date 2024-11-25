Congress Pushes for Parliamentary Debate on Adani Charges

The Congress' parliamentary strategic group, under the leadership of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, convened in New Delhi to address pressing national issues, including the bribery charges against the Adani Group in the United States, unrest in Manipur, and communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh attended the meeting, with Ramesh outlining the need for parliamentary debates on multiple socio-political issues. The Congress emphasized its unwavering demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani matter.

The Winter Session of Parliament began contentiously, with repeated adjournments as the opposition sought to discuss the corruption allegations against the Adani Group. Despite the day's adjournments, the Congress remains committed to addressing these issues upon resumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)