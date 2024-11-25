Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Parliamentary Debate on Adani Charges

The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, is demanding a parliamentary debate on issues such as the Adani Group bribery charges and communal violence in Uttar Pradesh. Despite adjournments in both Houses, the opposition is pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani matter.

The Congress' parliamentary strategic group, under the leadership of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, convened in New Delhi to address pressing national issues, including the bribery charges against the Adani Group in the United States, unrest in Manipur, and communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

Prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh attended the meeting, with Ramesh outlining the need for parliamentary debates on multiple socio-political issues. The Congress emphasized its unwavering demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani matter.

The Winter Session of Parliament began contentiously, with repeated adjournments as the opposition sought to discuss the corruption allegations against the Adani Group. Despite the day's adjournments, the Congress remains committed to addressing these issues upon resumption.

