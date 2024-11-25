Left Menu

Calin Georgescu: The Populist Underdog Who Shook Romania's Political Scene

Calin Georgescu, an obscure far-right populist, unexpectedly garnered the most votes in Romania's presidential election, advancing to face reformist Elena Lasconi. His success, partly attributed to his popular TikTok account, has sparked debate on Romania's political landscape. Controversially, he holds critical opinions about NATO and expresses nationalist sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a surprising political twist, Calin Georgescu, a lesser-known far-right populist, secured the highest number of votes in Romania's presidential election. He now moves forward to the runoff against reformist candidate Elena Lasconi, disrupting the longstanding political status quo.

Georgescu's unexpected electoral success has largely been attributed to his influential presence on TikTok, where his account recently amassed millions of views and likes. His messages resonate with voters disillusioned by Romania's traditional political class and its failure to engage via modern platforms.

Despite criticism of his controversial views on NATO and Romanian nationalism, Georgescu's platform highlights support for local farmers and a shift towards domestic energy and food production. His stance on international relations calls for a balanced approach to Romania's commitments to NATO and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

