BRS Stands with Telangana's Scheduled Tribes Amidst Government Repression
BRS working president K T Rama Rao criticizes the Telangana Congress government for allegedly repressing Scheduled Tribes and farmers linked to a recent attack on officials. In response, the BRS organized a statewide protest to support the ST community, highlighting previous welfare efforts and demanding justice.
- Country:
- India
BRS working president K T Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Telangana Congress government on Monday, accusing it of suppressing Scheduled Tribes and other farmers following a recent altercation with officials. The BRS vows to campaign across the state to rally support for the ST community.
During a protest meeting at Mahabubabad, Rao urged the STs to stand up against any injustice the community faces. He referred to an incident on November 11, where ST farmers resisted land acquisition plans in Lagacharla village, sparking a heated confrontation with officials.
Rao pledged state-wide support for the women of Kodangal, highlighting previous initiatives by the BRS for ST welfare, such as enhanced reservations and rights to 'podu' lands. The BRS condemned the arrest of farmers, calling for a review of the charges without leniency towards the attack's orchestrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
