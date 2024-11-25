Left Menu

BJP Pushes for Equitable Development in Jammu & Kashmir

The BJP held a meeting with its legislators to demand balanced development in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring Jammu receives fair government attention. Top party leaders, including Sat Sharma, urged MLAs to vigorously address public concerns and drive the BJP’s membership growth initiatives in the Union Territory.

Updated: 25-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:20 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a crucial meeting of its legislators in Jammu, with an emphatic call for balanced regional development across Jammu and Kashmir.

Held at the party's headquarters and led by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, along with party officials Ashok Koul and Sunil Sharma, the gathering emphasized on addressing public issues.

The leaders directed MLAs to actively press for equitable decision-making that would ensure Jammu region gains its rightful share in governmental affairs while also pushing forward the BJP's membership drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

