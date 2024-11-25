BJP Pushes for Equitable Development in Jammu & Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a crucial meeting of its legislators in Jammu, with an emphatic call for balanced regional development across Jammu and Kashmir.

Held at the party's headquarters and led by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, along with party officials Ashok Koul and Sunil Sharma, the gathering emphasized on addressing public issues.

The leaders directed MLAs to actively press for equitable decision-making that would ensure Jammu region gains its rightful share in governmental affairs while also pushing forward the BJP's membership drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)