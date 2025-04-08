Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: BJP Legislators Protest Amid Uproar
BJP legislators Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta staged a protest in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, causing a halt in proceedings. Accusations flew against the National Conference for creating chaos, disrupting important discussions. The adjournment led to delays in addressing key public issues and private members' bills.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed unprecedented chaos as two BJP legislators, Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta, took center stage with their protest, leading to a second consecutive adjournment.
Accusations were exchanged as Jasrotia criticized the National Conference for instigating disruption over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Incomplete answers concerning refugee relief from PoJK amplified tensions.
With private member bills postponed, including one regarding unauthorized colonies, Gupta and fellow BJP leaders expressed frustration at what they termed as a 'fixed match' in the assembly proceedings.
