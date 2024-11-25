Left Menu

India Launches 'One Nation One Subscription' for Universal Research Access

The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, allowing nationwide access to scholarly research and journals for higher education and R&D institutions. Administered digitally, this initiative aims to enhance research culture, aligning with India's educational policies and benefiting over 1.8 crore students and faculty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:58 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards democratizing access to scholarly research, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme. This initiative paves the way for seamless entry to academic articles and publications for government higher education and R&D institutions across the nation.

Information and Broadcasting Minister emphasized the scheme's user-friendly and fully digital management. With an allocation of around Rs.6,000 crore for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027, the scheme aims to enhance the reach of educational initiatives, aligning with Viksitbharat@2047 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The scheme is set to benefit over 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers from more than 6,300 institutions by providing a national subscription managed by INFLIBNET. This initiative is expected to promote interdisciplinary research across diverse academic disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

