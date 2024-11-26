Justice Department Drops Cases Against Trump: A Legal Shift

In a surprising legal turn, U.S. prosecutors announced plans to withdraw two federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump. These cases, centered around his 2020 election conduct and handling of classified documents, are being shelved due to longstanding Justice Department policy.

The cited policy, rooted in the 1970s, restricts the prosecution of a sitting president, aligning the legal process with constitutional interpretation regarding executive function. This development underscores the complexities of prosecuting a president-elect poised to regain the White House.

Despite the case dismissals being unrelated to their merits, Trump's camp has celebrated it as a victory for the rule of law. Nonetheless, prosecutors may pursue actions against Trump associates while other cases against him continue in state courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)