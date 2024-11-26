Left Menu

Justice Department Drops Cases Against Trump: A Legal Shift

U.S. prosecutors moved to dismiss two federal cases against Donald Trump, citing a policy against prosecuting a sitting president. These cases involved efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling classified documents. This decision highlights legal challenges facing Trump's return to office in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 02:07 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising legal turn, U.S. prosecutors announced plans to withdraw two federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump. These cases, centered around his 2020 election conduct and handling of classified documents, are being shelved due to longstanding Justice Department policy.

The cited policy, rooted in the 1970s, restricts the prosecution of a sitting president, aligning the legal process with constitutional interpretation regarding executive function. This development underscores the complexities of prosecuting a president-elect poised to regain the White House.

Despite the case dismissals being unrelated to their merits, Trump's camp has celebrated it as a victory for the rule of law. Nonetheless, prosecutors may pursue actions against Trump associates while other cases against him continue in state courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

