Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Targeting Canada and Mexico

US President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to implement a 25% tariff on products imported from Canada and Mexico. This measure will be one of his initial executive actions upon taking office on January 20.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the tariffs will remain until the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders are secure against illegal immigration.

The President-elect emphasized the urgency of addressing the influx of drugs and illegal aliens, asserting that the tariff will incentivize Canada and Mexico to act decisively.

