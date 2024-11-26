Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Targeting Canada and Mexico

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. The move aims to pressure these nations to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump believes the tariffs will remain until the issues at the southern and northern borders are resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 06:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 06:34 IST
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Targeting Canada and Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to implement a 25% tariff on products imported from Canada and Mexico. This measure will be one of his initial executive actions upon taking office on January 20.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the tariffs will remain until the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders are secure against illegal immigration.

The President-elect emphasized the urgency of addressing the influx of drugs and illegal aliens, asserting that the tariff will incentivize Canada and Mexico to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024