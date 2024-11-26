Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Targeting Canada and Mexico
US President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. The move aims to pressure these nations to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump believes the tariffs will remain until the issues at the southern and northern borders are resolved.
US President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to implement a 25% tariff on products imported from Canada and Mexico. This measure will be one of his initial executive actions upon taking office on January 20.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the tariffs will remain until the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders are secure against illegal immigration.
The President-elect emphasized the urgency of addressing the influx of drugs and illegal aliens, asserting that the tariff will incentivize Canada and Mexico to act decisively.
