Maharashtra's Political Shift: Shinde Resigns Amidst Mahayuti's Victory

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly concluded. Alongside Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also submitted their resignations earlier today.

Shinde has been designated the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is established. The Mahayuti alliance, which secured a decisive victory with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning over 132 seats, has yet to announce a leader for the government. BJP, as the largest party, remains pivotal in determining the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Rahul Narvekar, a BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly speaker, noted that Shinde's resignation paves the way for him to serve as caretaker CM. The alliance's leaders are poised to decide shortly on the new government formation. Shinde, expressing gratitude to his supporters, urged them not to congregate in Mumbai for support demonstrations, emphasizing the continued unity of the Mahayuti alliance post-victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)