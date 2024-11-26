Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Shift: Shinde Resigns Amidst Mahayuti's Victory

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigns as the assembly's term ends, becoming the caretaker CM. The Mahayuti alliance, having secured a decisive win, is yet to appoint a new Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also resigned, marking a pivotal transition in the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:45 IST
Maharashtra's Political Shift: Shinde Resigns Amidst Mahayuti's Victory
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Governor Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly concluded. Alongside Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also submitted their resignations earlier today.

Shinde has been designated the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is established. The Mahayuti alliance, which secured a decisive victory with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning over 132 seats, has yet to announce a leader for the government. BJP, as the largest party, remains pivotal in determining the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Rahul Narvekar, a BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly speaker, noted that Shinde's resignation paves the way for him to serve as caretaker CM. The alliance's leaders are poised to decide shortly on the new government formation. Shinde, expressing gratitude to his supporters, urged them not to congregate in Mumbai for support demonstrations, emphasizing the continued unity of the Mahayuti alliance post-victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024