Maharashtra's Chief Ministerial Succession: Shinde's Resignation Amid Mahayuti Victory

Maharashtra's political landscape faced a significant shift as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation in person to Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday. This action followed a sweeping victory by the Mahayuti coalition in the recent assembly elections.

The governor requested Shinde to continue as a caretaker chief minister until a successor is officially appointed. The state's political machinery is now abuzz with speculation over who the coalition's choice for the new chief minister will be, as deliberations continue amidst a backdrop of a resounding electoral triumph.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar accompanied Shinde to convey the state's decision, with assurances that the new government would be sworn in swiftly. Despite the formidable mandate of 230 seats in the 288-seat assembly, the ruling combine has yet to reach a consensus on its leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)