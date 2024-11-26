Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Dispute: Congress Alleges EVM Malfunctioning as BJP Demands Acceptance

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole questions the assembly election results, citing EVM concerns and public mistrust, as BJP accuses Congress of evading defeat acceptance. Discussing the alleged vote mismatch, Patole calls for a mass movement, citing lack of redressal in Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:52 IST
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Nana Patole has openly rejected the recent Maharashtra Assembly election results, attributing his disapproval to alleged Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) anomalies. Patole expressed apprehension, claiming the results are widely unacceptable across Maharashtra.

Speaking with ANI, Patole highlighted growing public discontent on social media, insisting that the state government lacks genuine electoral support. The Congress, he stated, remains committed to respecting public sentiment. Patole suggests that, with mounting issues over supposed vote discrepancies, a large-scale public movement might be necessary.

Patole's remarks come amid criticisms from BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, who urged Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi to graciously accept the election setback. Prasad questioned the consistency in Congress's stance regarding EVMs, pointing out that allegations were absent when the Congress won in previous polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

