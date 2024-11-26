Romania's Political Crossroads: Pro-European Support in Presidential Run-off

In a dramatic turn of events, Romania's coalition government has endorsed centrist candidate Elena Lasconi for the upcoming presidential run-off, a move crucial in countering the surprising rise of anti-NATO candidate Calin Georgescu. This endorsement came late Monday as the country braces for an election that could realign its international alliances.

The surprising first-round defeat of Romania's incumbent ruling parties—the leftist Social Democrats and the centre-right Liberal Party—has led to leadership shakeups. Both parties failed to advance to the second round of the election, marking an unprecedented political setback. Ilie Bolojan, the newly appointed Liberal leader, publicly announced his support for Lasconi, emphasizing the need to uphold Romania's pro-European orientation.

Meanwhile, hard-right candidate Georgescu, who unexpectedly led the first round, continues to garner support from far-right factions. Political analysts suggest Georgescu's performance may influence the December 1 parliamentary elections, potentially providing a boost to hard-right parties. With parliament poised to serve as a counterweight against Georgescu's presidency, the stakes remain high for pro-European coalitions.

