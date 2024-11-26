Protests Erupt as Supporters Demand Former Prime Minister's Release
Clashes erupted near Pakistan's parliament as supporters of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded his release. The protests have resulted in the deaths of four paramilitary troops. A sit-in at D-Chowk has been planned by Khan's party, accusing the government of political manipulation and demanding resignation.
In Islamabad, tension escalated near Pakistan's parliament as security forces clashed with hundreds of protesters supporting jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The demonstrations led to the deaths of four paramilitary troops, according to government reports.
Authorities have responded by deploying the army to protect diplomatic missions and warned of a possible curfew in the capital's fortified red zone. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the acts as extremism aimed at fulfilling what he described as 'evil political designs' after vehicles reportedly ran over troops.
The protest, termed as Khan's 'final call', has unfolded as part of a series of rallies since Khan's imprisonment last August. His party, PTI, accuses the government of manipulating constitutional amendments to the judiciary's disadvantage, while the military—long implicated in Pakistan's politics—denies any involvement in electoral fraud allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
