Tejashwi Yadav Pushes for Enhanced Quotas Amidst Political Tensions

On Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, made a fervent appeal to the Nitish Kumar government to introduce new legislation providing '85 percent' quotas for deprived castes and economically weaker sections. Yadav proposed forming a House committee to base a fresh bill on its study results.

Yadav's allegations of BJP’s involvement in petitions against increased quotas sparked reactions from Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. They reminded Yadav of the BJP's role in sanctioning the caste survey. Despite this pushback, Yadav maintained his stance, questioning why similar scrutiny was absent for the EWS quota endorsed by the apex court.

The RJD leader's demands for increased quotas resulted in a symbolic walkout by the opposition. Addressing reporters, Yadav criticized the government's slow response and its fixation on taking credit for the state's caste survey and quota laws. He assured full support if the government opted to establish a House committee to navigate the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)