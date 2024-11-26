Left Menu

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Criticizes Congress for INDIA Bloc's Setback in Maharashtra Elections

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee blames Congress for the INDIA bloc's weak performance in Maharashtra. Emphasizing the need for a strong leader to challenge the BJP, he calls for introspection in the alliance as the ruling BJP and its allies dominate the elections, while the bloc struggles with leadership challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:04 IST
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra elections, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has publicly criticized the Congress for the disappointing performance of the INDIA bloc, claiming that they had high expectations from Congress but were let down. Speaking to ANI, Banerjee stressed the need for a charismatic leader within the alliance to pose a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP.

The defeat was stark as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered significant losses. The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray secured only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, while the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction won a mere 10 seats. In contrast, the BJP emerged strong with 132, with allies Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar faction adding 57 and 41 seats respectively to their tally.

The election results highlighted the vulnerabilities of the Congress within the MVA's seat-sharing arrangement, as they contested most seats but failed to deliver. Meanwhile, in West Bengal and Jharkhand, the INDIA bloc showed better results. Trinamool Congress achieved a clean sweep in West Bengal, while Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition won decisively. The BJP-led NDA suffered a setback in Jharkhand, securing only 24 seats against the bloc's 56.

(With inputs from agencies.)

