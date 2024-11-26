Political Tensions Escalate Over Sambhal Violence: Key Players Clash

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has leveled criticisms against the Samajwadi Party, attributing recent disturbances in Sambhal to the SP's internal power struggles. Chaudhary stated that the leadership competition between families within the party incited public unrest. He praised the prompt response of the BJP and police in thwarting any alleged SP agenda. An investigation by the UP Chief Minister into the incident has been announced to pinpoint responsibility and ensure accountability.

In parallel, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured fair and just measures would be taken to hold the guilty accountable and provide justice to the victims. Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav countered by holding the Uttar Pradesh administration culpable for the turmoil in Sambhal, accusing them of persistently harassing locals with unfounded charges. Yadav emphasized that even absent members had been named in the allegations, highlighting alleged administrative overreach.

Law enforcement maintains that normalcy has returned to Sambhal, as affirmed by Muniraj G, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Moradabad Range. He noted that markets have resumed normal operations and affirmed the protection of innocent citizens. The incident unfolded as a stone-pelting attack on a police team at Shahi Jama Masjid, a development tied to a contentious survey following legal claims about the mosque's historical origins. Efforts continue to scrutinize evidence and identify individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)