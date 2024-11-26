Left Menu

Germany Bolsters Ukraine's Defense with Additional IRIS-T Systems

Germany is set to deliver two more IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine by year's end, as part of its ongoing support of over 37 billion euros. The initiative underscores efforts to protect Ukraine and also safeguard Germany's own peace and security.

Germany Bolsters Ukraine's Defense with Additional IRIS-T Systems
In a significant move, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the delivery of two additional IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine. Expected by the year's end, the systems aim to enhance Ukraine's self-defence capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

Germany's commitment of over 37 billion euros since the conflict's onset highlights the nation's dedication to not only support Ukraine but also safeguard its own peace. Baerbock emphasized that this assistance is crucial for both regional and internal security.

The financial backing, exceeding $38 billion dollars, further illustrates Germany's strategic positioning in European diplomacy and defense measures during times of international crisis.

