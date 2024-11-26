Left Menu

Fragile Truce: Prospects for Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Amid Escalations

A potential US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah looms as conflicts continue in Beirut and Lebanon. The deal aims to halt fighting for two months, with international oversight. While optimism rises, past dashed hopes and ongoing tensions suggest uncertainty in its implementation and future regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:14 IST
  • Lebanon

Amid escalating tensions in Beirut, Israeli warplanes intensified strikes on the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. This prelude to a potential US-brokered ceasefire has raised hopes to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, a conflict that's inflamed regional tensions and could widen into a broader war.

The truce, if approved, outlines a two-month cessation of hostilities requiring Hezbollah to withdraw its armed presence from southern Lebanon. International forces would monitor compliance. Despite optimism among international officials, previous ceasefire attempts have faltered, casting a shadow of uncertainty over prospects for lasting peace.

Israeli military actions continue, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, as debates over implementation persist. With reverberating impacts across the region, this ceasefire's success hinges on both sides adhering to terms, monitored by an international committee under US leadership, alongside concerns of potential violations clouding hopes for a durable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

