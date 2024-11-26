Left Menu

Diplomatic Twist: Japan Urges US Approval for Nippon Steel's Big Move

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba appeals to President Joe Biden to approve Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel to maintain strong bilateral relations. The $15 billion deal faces opposition due to national security concerns and is under CFIUS review. Ishiba argues the acquisition benefits both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:17 IST
Diplomatic Twist: Japan Urges US Approval for Nippon Steel's Big Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has formally urged President Joe Biden to endorse Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel in a bid to preserve flourishing Japan-U.S. relations. Sources informed that the letter, sent on November 20, highlights the importance of this acquisition in continuing Japan's upward investment trend in the United States.

Despite opposition from a significant U.S. labor union and President-elect Donald Trump, Ishiba emphasizes that the acquisition, valued at $15 billion, will not only solidify but also reflect the enduring strength of the bilateral alliance. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is reviewing the deal due to national security concerns, with a decision expected by next month.

Shigeru Ishiba contends that the collaboration will blend advanced steel technologies and boost employment, benefiting both countries. However, CFIUS has previously indicated potential national security threats. The outcome could set a precedent for future foreign investments, impacting diplomatic relations between the allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024