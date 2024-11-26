Shiv Sena Leaders Question EVM Role Post Poll Defeat

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly polls, losing candidates from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed doubts about the performance of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). These concerns were raised during a meeting with party head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

While reviewing the lackluster outcomes at his Mumbai residence, Thackeray listened to grievances but urged party members to remain hopeful and focus on rebuilding efforts. The party managed to secure only 20 out of 97 seats contested.

The election results solidified the control of the Mahayuti coalition, led by Shiv Sena, BJP, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, which won 230 seats, leaving the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi with 46 seats in the 288-member assembly.

