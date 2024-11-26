Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leaders Question EVM Role Post Poll Defeat

Following their defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, some Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates questioned the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during a discussion with party leader Uddhav Thackeray. Despite concerns, Thackeray encouraged unity and reconstruction within the party after their limited success in the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:22 IST
Shiv Sena Leaders Question EVM Role Post Poll Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly polls, losing candidates from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed doubts about the performance of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). These concerns were raised during a meeting with party head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

While reviewing the lackluster outcomes at his Mumbai residence, Thackeray listened to grievances but urged party members to remain hopeful and focus on rebuilding efforts. The party managed to secure only 20 out of 97 seats contested.

The election results solidified the control of the Mahayuti coalition, led by Shiv Sena, BJP, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, which won 230 seats, leaving the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi with 46 seats in the 288-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024