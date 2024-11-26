Left Menu

Political Turmoil: BJP Accuses JMM and Congress of Anarchy in Jharkhand

The BJP has accused the JMM and Congress of fomenting unrest in Jharkhand following the assembly elections. Allegations include targeting BJP supporters and violence against minority communities. Both JMM and Congress have dismissed these claims, attributing BJP's allegations to their electoral defeat shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, accusing them of instigating chaos across Jharkhand. The claims come in the wake of assembly elections where BJP workers were reportedly targeted post-poll, including minority communities who supported the party.

Ravindra Rai, the BJP's state unit working president, alleged that workers were harassed in regions like Barhait, Pakur, and Rajmahal. He urged the local authorities to take immediate action against this alleged aggression, noting complaints have been lodged but with little effect so far.

Meanwhile, JMM and Congress have dismissed these allegations. BJP's loss in the recent polls has been cited by opposition voices, including JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya and Congress's Sonal Shanti, as the real reason behind what they described as BJP's 'fanatic' blames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

