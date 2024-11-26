Political Turmoil: BJP Accuses JMM and Congress of Anarchy in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh attack on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, accusing them of instigating chaos across Jharkhand. The claims come in the wake of assembly elections where BJP workers were reportedly targeted post-poll, including minority communities who supported the party.

Ravindra Rai, the BJP's state unit working president, alleged that workers were harassed in regions like Barhait, Pakur, and Rajmahal. He urged the local authorities to take immediate action against this alleged aggression, noting complaints have been lodged but with little effect so far.

Meanwhile, JMM and Congress have dismissed these allegations. BJP's loss in the recent polls has been cited by opposition voices, including JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya and Congress's Sonal Shanti, as the real reason behind what they described as BJP's 'fanatic' blames.

(With inputs from agencies.)