Future Leadership: Udhayanidhi Stalin Poised for Tamil Nadu's Top Position

Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has voiced his belief in the future ascension of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to the position of Chief Minister.

The announcement was made during a party youth wing event, where a song titled 'Thalaivaney, Ilam Thalaivane' was released in anticipation of Udhayanidhi's birthday celebrations on November 27.

Hailing Udhayanidhi as a well-mannered leader committed to the party's ideology, Anbil Mahesh's remarks mark the first time a minister has openly endorsed the Deputy CM's potential to become the state's leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)