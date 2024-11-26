Left Menu

Future Leadership: Udhayanidhi Stalin Poised for Tamil Nadu's Top Position

Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, expressed confidence that Udhayanidhi Stalin, currently Deputy Chief Minister, will eventually become the Chief Minister. This statement was made at a party event where a song celebrating Udhayanidhi's leadership was released ahead of his birthday.

Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:14 IST
Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has voiced his belief in the future ascension of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to the position of Chief Minister.

The announcement was made during a party youth wing event, where a song titled 'Thalaivaney, Ilam Thalaivane' was released in anticipation of Udhayanidhi's birthday celebrations on November 27.

Hailing Udhayanidhi as a well-mannered leader committed to the party's ideology, Anbil Mahesh's remarks mark the first time a minister has openly endorsed the Deputy CM's potential to become the state's leader.

