PM Modi's Bhubaneswar Visit: Key Highlights and Political Impact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a three-day visit to Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a road show and possibly address a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport. The visit aims to attend the all-India conference of Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a high-profile visit to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he will lead a road show and may address citizens close to Biju Patnaik International Airport. The announcement was made by Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal on Tuesday.
PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar around 4.15 pm on November 29, where he's expected to receive a warm local welcome. His plans might include a public address near the airport, highlighting the political significance of his visit.
The Prime Minister's three-day trip is centered around attending the national conference of Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police. Notable attendees also include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval. Modi will also engage with party members during his time in Bhubaneswar.
