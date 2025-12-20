Left Menu

Modi Visits West Bengal Amid SIR Tensions to Boost BJP’s Prospects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal's Nadia district, inaugurate highway projects, and address a public rally amid political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. His visit aims to address Matua community concerns and prepare for upcoming state assembly elections.

Modi Visits West Bengal Amid SIR Tensions to Boost BJP's Prospects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday amidst escalating political tensions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state. During this visit, he will inaugurate national highway projects and deliver a public address with significant political undertones.

The visit marks Modi's first to the state since the draft SIR rolls were released and his third in five months, with an emphasis on addressing the concerns of the Matua community. These concerns arise from anxieties over exclusion from the draft electoral rolls due to documentation issues.

As part of his visit, Modi will lay the groundwork for two crucial highway projects, enhancing connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri and boosting regional trade and economic activities. His rally is expected to galvanize support ahead of next year's state assembly polls amid opposition from the Trinamool Congress regarding the electoral revision exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

